On.Live (ONL) Market Capitalization Hits $756,780.59

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. On.Live has a market capitalization of $756,780.59 and $13.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One On.Live token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0350 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, On.Live has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00058918 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.10 or 0.00789267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00009029 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00027252 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00033165 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00062309 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00045693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

On.Live Token Profile

ONL is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,303 tokens. On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live . On.Live’s official website is on.live . The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On.Live is a a decentralized marketplace for paid advice, live broadcasts, and computing power. Anyone can contribute to the system if they have the processing power and bandwidth. Smart incentivisation of these contributions guarantees decentralisation and creates a new economy driven by ONL tokens. ONL is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum.”

Buying and Selling On.Live

