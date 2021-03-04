Omni (OMNI) Achieves Market Cap of $2.75 Million

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 4th. In the last week, Omni has traded down 9% against the dollar. One Omni coin can now be bought for $4.89 or 0.00009911 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni has a total market capitalization of $2.75 million and approximately $922,570.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.14 or 0.00375040 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000102 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003897 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003227 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,169 coins and its circulating supply is 562,853 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Omni

