OMG Network Trading Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 4th. In the last week, OMG Network has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. One OMG Network token can now be bought for $4.64 or 0.00009618 BTC on popular exchanges. OMG Network has a total market cap of $650.54 million and approximately $322.93 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.60 or 0.00449097 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded up 60% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000498 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go . The official website for OMG Network is omg.network

