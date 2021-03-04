Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) to post earnings per share of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.29. Old Second Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 20.38%.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $12.62 on Monday. Old Second Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $12.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day moving average is $9.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $370.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 3.08%.

In other news, Chairman William B. Skoglund sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $77,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 4,425 shares of company stock valued at $44,970 and sold 9,350 shares valued at $105,648. Insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSBC. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,550,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,665,000 after acquiring an additional 121,094 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Old Second Bancorp by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 952,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,617,000 after purchasing an additional 84,653 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Old Second Bancorp by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 542,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 83,574 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Old Second Bancorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,866,000 after purchasing an additional 79,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $435,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

