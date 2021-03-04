Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $300.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.37% from the company’s current price.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.29.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta stock opened at $241.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Okta has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.71. The company has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Okta will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.21, for a total value of $11,910,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,786 shares in the company, valued at $19,005,823.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 2,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total value of $570,119.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,019,478.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 246,650 shares of company stock valued at $61,793,057. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $267,128,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $155,056,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Okta by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 709,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,663,000 after purchasing an additional 410,210 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Okta by 50.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 914,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,644,000 after purchasing an additional 306,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 206.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 340,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,825,000 after purchasing an additional 229,441 shares during the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.