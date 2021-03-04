Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT Raised to $300.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $264.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Okta in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.29.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $241.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $270.54 and its 200 day moving average is $239.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Okta has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of -124.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The company had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Okta will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.21, for a total value of $11,910,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,005,823.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total value of $245,330.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 246,650 shares of company stock valued at $61,793,057. 12.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

