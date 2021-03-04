Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Shares of OKTA traded down $10.20 on Thursday, reaching $231.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,543. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Okta has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of -118.76 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $270.54 and a 200-day moving average of $239.71.

Get Okta alerts:

In other Okta news, Director L Michelle Wilson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $7,470,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,770,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.21, for a total transaction of $11,910,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,005,823.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 246,650 shares of company stock valued at $61,793,057. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Pritchard Capital boosted their price target on Okta from $266.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.00.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.