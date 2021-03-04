Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) shares traded down 8.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.38 and last traded at $3.42. 3,033,229 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 12,668,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $105.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 3.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.52.

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The energy company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Ocean Power Technologies had a negative net margin of 674.79% and a negative return on equity of 95.81%. The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ocean Power Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocean Power Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocean Power Technologies in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ocean Power Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ocean Power Technologies by 116.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,327 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 34,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ocean Power Technologies Company Profile

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy system that generates power for use independent of the power grid in remote offshore locations.

