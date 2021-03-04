NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 3.17%.

Shares of NV5 Global stock opened at $104.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 66.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.21. NV5 Global has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $109.39.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVEE. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on NV5 Global from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded NV5 Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NV5 Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure, and Building, Technology & Sciences.

