NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital increased their target price on NV5 Global from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. NV5 Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

NV5 Global stock opened at $104.35 on Tuesday. NV5 Global has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $109.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 3.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NV5 Global will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 40.1% in the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,527,000 after buying an additional 100,460 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 158,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,513,000 after purchasing an additional 45,214 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NV5 Global by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 849,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,917,000 after purchasing an additional 34,577 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in NV5 Global by 336.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 23,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in NV5 Global during the third quarter valued at $723,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure, and Building, Technology & Sciences.

