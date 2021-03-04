Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Short Interest Up 283.3% in February

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 283.3% from the January 28th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JLS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 460.4% during the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 47,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 39,168 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 4.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Shares of NYSE JLS opened at $20.39 on Thursday. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $22.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

