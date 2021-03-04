Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Short Interest Up 82.7% in February

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, an increase of 82.7% from the January 28th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 847,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

JQC traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $6.39. 22,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,825. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average is $6.19. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $7.38.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

