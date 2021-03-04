NuVasive Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,871 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,266% compared to the average daily volume of 137 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUVA. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in NuVasive by 4,550.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in NuVasive by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth $222,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NUVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of NuVasive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Shares of NuVasive stock traded down $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $62.00. The company had a trading volume of 33,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -284.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. NuVasive has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $67.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.35 and a 200-day moving average of $52.27.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NuVasive will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

