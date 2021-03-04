NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Morgan Stanley

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded NuVasive from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on NuVasive from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded NuVasive from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut NuVasive from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.44.

Shares of NuVasive stock opened at $63.01 on Monday. NuVasive has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $67.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -286.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.85.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUVA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NuVasive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,449,000. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NuVasive in the fourth quarter worth $33,505,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NuVasive by 47.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,120,070 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,402,000 after purchasing an additional 361,346 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in NuVasive by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 501,437 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,246,000 after purchasing an additional 267,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NuVasive in the fourth quarter worth $9,533,000.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

