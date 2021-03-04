Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Receives $46.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.80.

NRIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 5,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $212,826.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,580.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $28,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRIX. TRV GP Iii LLC bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,301,000. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,969,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,282,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,618,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,383,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRIX traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.65. 300,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,059. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $52.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.67.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.02. Equities research analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company's lead product candidates in preclinical stage include NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

