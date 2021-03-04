Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NFRMY) Short Interest Update

Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NFRMY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 28th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Nufarm stock remained flat at $$3.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average is $3.18. Nufarm has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $3.96.
Nufarm Company Profile
Featured Article: Trade War
Receive News & Ratings for Nufarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nufarm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.