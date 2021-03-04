Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NFRMY) Short Interest Update

Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NFRMY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 28th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Nufarm stock remained flat at $$3.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average is $3.18. Nufarm has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $3.96.

Nufarm Company Profile

Nufarm Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells crop protection solutions and seed technologies in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company's protection solutions include herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides that help growers protect crops against weeds, pests, and disease.

