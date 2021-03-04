NTV Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 155,101 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 4.1% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in Apple by 285.0% during the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 395.3% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 17,269 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its position in Apple by 296.6% in the third quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,586,000 after acquiring an additional 145,847 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Apple by 290.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Apple by 272.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 565,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $65,478,000 after acquiring an additional 413,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Cascend Securities increased their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $122.06 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

