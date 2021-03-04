NRC Group ASA (OTCMKTS:NNRRF) Short Interest Update

NRC Group ASA (OTCMKTS:NNRRF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 112,100 shares, a growth of 289.2% from the January 28th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of NNRRF stock remained flat at $$6.76 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.76. NRC Group ASA has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76.

NRC Group ASA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the infrastructure business in Norway, Sweden, and Finland. It provides rail, metro, tram, harbor, and road related infrastructure services, including groundwork, specialized track work, safety, electro, telecom, and signaling systems, as well as project management, construction, maintenance, environment services, concrete works, and fibers.

