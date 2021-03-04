Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Director Gil Chapman Sells 2,846 Shares

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Director Gil Chapman sold 2,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $39,445.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,038 shares in the company, valued at $707,386.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NFBK stock opened at $14.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $753.28 million, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.40. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $14.60.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 4.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 10,330 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the third quarter valued at about $2,368,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 213.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,853 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

NFBK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson raised Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

