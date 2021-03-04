Northeast Investment Management Sells 427 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Northeast Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,685,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,514,000 after acquiring an additional 160,495 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 782.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 838,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,253,000 after purchasing an additional 743,101 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 469,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,763,000 after purchasing an additional 43,603 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter valued at about $85,928,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter worth about $83,443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W traded down $11.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $283.97. The company had a trading volume of 28,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,681. The business has a fifty day moving average of $289.23 and a 200-day moving average of $277.01. The firm has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.34, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.80) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on W. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Wayfair from $363.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $321.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.06.

In other Wayfair news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.79, for a total value of $58,268.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,479.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 35,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.81, for a total transaction of $12,558,878.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,440,874.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,994 shares of company stock worth $32,782,012 in the last ninety days. 30.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

