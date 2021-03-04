Northeast Investment Management Sells 1,194 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Northeast Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,785 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,232,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,128,595 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $145,401,000 after purchasing an additional 188,388 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,248,000. TIAA FSB increased its position in The TJX Companies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 184,138 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,574,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.04.

TJX stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.95. 66,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,885,220. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $71.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.58 billion, a PE ratio of 106.10, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

