Northeast Investment Management Invests $208,000 in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Northeast Investment Management bought a new position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 13,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $1,038,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 23,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,967.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $366,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,017.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 466,130 shares of company stock worth $33,479,659 in the last 90 days. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,134. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.96. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $30.91 and a 1-year high of $85.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.47 and a beta of 1.52.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SMAR shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Smartsheet from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Smartsheet from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Smartsheet from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

