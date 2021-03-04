Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Price Target Cut to $2.75 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $3.00 to $2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 16.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NAT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of NAT stock opened at $3.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $487.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.64. Nordic American Tankers has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average of $3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 326.9% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 11,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,977 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

