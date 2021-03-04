Noku (NOKU) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded down 46.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Noku has a market capitalization of $3.58 million and $7,339.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Noku token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000237 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Noku has traded down 44.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00057147 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $371.82 or 0.00770366 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00009012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00026694 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00032266 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00060650 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00044500 BTC.

Noku Token Profile

Noku (CRYPTO:NOKU) is a token. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,271,504 tokens. Noku’s official website is www.noku.io . The official message board for Noku is medium.com/nokugroup . Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Noku Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noku should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noku using one of the exchanges listed above.

