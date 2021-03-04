Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Trading Up 1.7%

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) was up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.42 and last traded at $18.42. Approximately 1,481 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.10.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NKRKY shares. DNB Markets lowered shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Nokian Renkaat Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Nokian Renkaat Oyj alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.45.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Russia, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.