Nicole Hollows Buys 10,000 Shares of Qube Holdings Limited (ASX:QUB) Stock

Qube Holdings Limited (ASX:QUB) insider Nicole Hollows acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$3.04 ($2.17) per share, with a total value of A$30,400.00 ($21,714.29).

The business’s fifty day moving average is A$2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.27.

Get Qube alerts:

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. Qube’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.15%.

Qube Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated import and export logistics services in Australia. The company's Operating Division offers services relating to the import and export of primarily containerized cargo. This division provides various services, including physical and documentary processes, and tasks of the import/export supply chain, such as road and rail transport of containers to and from ports, operation of container parks, customs and quarantine services, warehousing, intermodal terminals, international freight forwarding, and bulk rail haulage for rural commodities.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Qube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qube and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.