Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 895 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Nicholas Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $9,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 103,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 14,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

NXRT stock opened at $42.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.97. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $49.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.68.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 17.17%. As a group, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3413 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 62.27%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

