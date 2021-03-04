Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 600 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Nicholas Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,205 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Mizuho raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.32.

Shares of COP stock opened at $53.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.14 billion, a PE ratio of -47.49, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.25 and a 200 day moving average of $39.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

