Nicholas Company Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Nicholas Company Inc. reduced its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,015 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $406,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 293,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,809,000 after purchasing an additional 21,222 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 173.2% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 993,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,907,000 after purchasing an additional 13,784 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.62.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $104.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.40. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $105.75. The company has a market capitalization of $201.34 billion, a PE ratio of -16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

