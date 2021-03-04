Nicholas Company Inc. Reduces Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Nicholas Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 169,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,602,000 after purchasing an additional 17,091 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 100,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,979,000 after acquiring an additional 11,857 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total value of $147,281.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,281.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total value of $6,442,254.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,007,991.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,024 shares of company stock worth $6,824,136 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $125.40 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $165.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.16.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 67.37%.

DLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.55.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.