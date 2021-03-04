Nicholas Company Inc. Has $8.31 Million Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Nicholas Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,420 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $8,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,222,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,469,000 after purchasing an additional 66,190 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 7.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 990,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,665,000 after buying an additional 70,221 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 16.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 925,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,211,000 after buying an additional 133,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 4.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 695,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,946,000 after buying an additional 29,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 573,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,913,000 after buying an additional 269,859 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

AVY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Avery Dennison from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.50.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $178.42 on Thursday. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $76.96 and a one year high of $181.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.58%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.