Nicholas Company Inc. Has $457,000 Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Nicholas Company Inc. lowered its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

WLTW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.31.

WLTW opened at $222.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $216.40 and its 200 day moving average is $208.10. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $232.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 0.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.20. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

