NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of NextGen Healthcare worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 25,816 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 244.1% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 90,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 64,200 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 19.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $371,000. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

NXGN opened at $18.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.18 and its 200-day moving average is $16.54. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.15 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lance Rosenzweig sold 24,000 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $496,080.00. Also, CAO David Ahmadzai sold 10,446 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $204,846.06. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,446 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,176. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

