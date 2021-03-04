NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) is Somerset Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Somerset Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 306.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,497 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for 3.6% of Somerset Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Somerset Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 293.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,571,834,000 after purchasing an additional 15,195,906 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 637.5% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,178,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201,254 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 287.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,220,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,737,595 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 316.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,046,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,006,549,000 after purchasing an additional 9,917,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 281.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,334,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $951,605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104,116 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.59. The company had a trading volume of 349,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,057,678. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

