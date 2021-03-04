Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Holdings Lifted by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 207,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,559,000. Mittleman Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,336,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Newmark Group by 22.9% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 451,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 84,125 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,916,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Newmark Group by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 363,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 38,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NMRK opened at $10.22 on Thursday. Newmark Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.35.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.47%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Newmark Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.39.

Newmark Group Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, loan sales, mortgage broking and equity-raising under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

