NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) Shares Gap Up to $2.81

NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.81, but opened at $3.34. NewAge shares last traded at $2.81, with a volume of 26,590 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Get NewAge alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $332.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBEV. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of NewAge by 5.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 208,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 10,222 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NewAge by 10.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 196,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewAge during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NewAge by 15.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 175,298 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of NewAge by 88.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 120,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 56,520 shares during the period. 21.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV)

New Age Beverages Corporation develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy liquid dietary supplements and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages. The company offers RTD tea, coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for NewAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.