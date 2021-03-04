NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) Shares Gap Up to $2.81

NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.81, but opened at $3.34. NewAge shares last traded at $2.81, with a volume of 26,590 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.
The company has a market capitalization of $332.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
About NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV)
New Age Beverages Corporation develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy liquid dietary supplements and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages. The company offers RTD tea, coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.
Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for NewAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.