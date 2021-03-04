New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 18,300 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 169,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Jabil worth $7,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Jabil by 27,650.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Jabil by 772.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Jabil by 168.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on JBL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Jabil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 39,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $1,764,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,607. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 8,428 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $337,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,778,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,236 shares of company stock worth $5,375,057. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $43.37 on Thursday. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $46.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.43%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

