New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,154 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of TCF Financial worth $7,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 249.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in TCF Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in TCF Financial by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in TCF Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in TCF Financial by 331.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

TCF opened at $46.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. TCF Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $16.96 and a 12 month high of $48.22.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $508.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.62 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 10.11%. Research analysts anticipate that TCF Financial Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

TCF has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TCF Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.64.

In other TCF Financial news, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 11,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $500,258.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $139,650.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,247. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

