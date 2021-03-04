New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $8.33 Million Holdings in The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) by 404.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,158 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.42% of The Providence Service worth $8,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Providence Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Providence Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Providence Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Providence Service during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Providence Service during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000.

Get The Providence Service alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRSC shares. TheStreet upgraded The Providence Service from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Providence Service in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on The Providence Service from $104.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

PRSC stock opened at $127.68 on Thursday. The Providence Service Co. has a 1-year low of $40.40 and a 1-year high of $156.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,127.65 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.47 and its 200-day moving average is $126.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The Providence Service Company Profile

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Providence Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Providence Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.