New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $7.90 Million Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.33% of Group 1 Automotive worth $7,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,729,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,918,000 after buying an additional 179,164 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 36.4% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 313,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,729,000 after acquiring an additional 83,645 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3.3% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 281,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,875,000 after acquiring an additional 8,945 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 120.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,671,000 after acquiring an additional 152,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 92.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,536,000 after acquiring an additional 119,247 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $152.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.25 and a 1 year high of $162.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.34%.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total transaction of $1,268,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,408,445.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,702,511. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GPI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.11.

Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

