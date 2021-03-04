New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Polaris were worth $7,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 1,276.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 11,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total transaction of $1,455,163.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,333.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $2,737,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,752 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,798 shares of company stock worth $5,615,578. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PII opened at $122.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 372.15 and a beta of 2.05. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $129.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.96.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 39.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.47.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

