New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Position Cut by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,712 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 49,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 92,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,939,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,290,000 after purchasing an additional 32,812 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,603,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,995,000 after purchasing an additional 15,326 shares during the period. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Shares of EDU opened at $184.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.65 and a beta of 0.95. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.01 and a 1-year high of $199.74.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.63.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.