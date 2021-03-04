Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Announces Earnings Results

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 88.76% and a negative net margin of 61.44%.

Shares of NASDAQ:STIM traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.39. 632,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,801. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.51. The company has a market cap of $292.03 million, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 3.05. Neuronetics has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $22.43.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

In other news, VP Gregory Harper sold 2,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $54,065.49. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 150,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,582.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $138,122.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,758,564.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,383 shares of company stock worth $622,058 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STIM shares. William Blair upgraded Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Neuronetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Neuronetics from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Neuronetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.