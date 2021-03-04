NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Shares Down 7.8%

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) was down 7.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.39 and last traded at $3.41. Approximately 558,055 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 456,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.55.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NeuroMetrix stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 40,255 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 1.06% of NeuroMetrix as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

