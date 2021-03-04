Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.
NRO opened at $4.29 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $5.61.
About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund
