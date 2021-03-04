Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 556 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Netflix by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $312,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 127.3% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 272.2% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,668,804.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 442,339 shares of company stock worth $233,359,064. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX traded up $2.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $523.13. The company had a trading volume of 74,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,204,121. The company has a market cap of $231.69 billion, a PE ratio of 83.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $541.88 and a 200-day moving average of $513.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $290.25 and a 1-year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $510.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $580.62.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

