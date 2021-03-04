NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Morgan Stanley

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 41.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NTAP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on NetApp from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NetApp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Shares of NTAP opened at $63.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. NetApp has a 12 month low of $34.66 and a 12 month high of $71.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.01.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NetApp will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry acquired 15,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.89 per share, for a total transaction of $958,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in NetApp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,977 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in NetApp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 84,871 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NetApp by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,070 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in NetApp by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,074 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

