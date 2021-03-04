Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Shares Down 5.6%

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) was down 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.51. Approximately 4,755,209 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 7,649,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $208.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.04.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEPT. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 314.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 11,951 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 527,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 100,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 89,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 16,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.22% of the company’s stock.
About Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT)
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
