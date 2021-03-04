Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Shares Down 5.6%

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) was down 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.51. Approximately 4,755,209 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 7,649,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $208.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.04.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 97.35% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEPT. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 314.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 11,951 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 527,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 100,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 89,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 16,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.22% of the company’s stock.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

