Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.50

Shares of Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and traded as high as $1.50. Neovasc shares last traded at $1.43, with a volume of 2,517,391 shares.

NVCN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Neovasc from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.35.

The company has a market capitalization of $37.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVCN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Neovasc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Neovasc by 229.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 83,161 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of Neovasc by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 144,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Neovasc by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. 13.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neovasc Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVCN)

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

