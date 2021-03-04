NeoGenomics’ (NEO) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their market perform rating on shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on NEO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoGenomics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.63.

NeoGenomics stock opened at $48.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.85 and a 200-day moving average of $46.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,613.80 and a beta of 0.79. NeoGenomics has a 1-year low of $20.47 and a 1-year high of $61.57.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. NeoGenomics’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven C. Jones sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $6,311,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,848.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin C. Johnson sold 24,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $1,181,822.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,466.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 234,883 shares of company stock valued at $11,572,334 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEO. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 27.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

